West Ham draw Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals, Rangers to face Braga
The winner of the Europa League quarter-final will face either Barcelona or Frankfurt in the semi-finals
West Ham will face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Rangers were drawn against Braga.
The Hammers will host the French side in the first leg at the London Stadium before facing a trip to France the following week. If the Premier League side advance, they could play Barcelona in the semi-finals after they were selected in the same half of the draw.
Barcelona, the favourites for the competition, were drawn with Frankfurt while RB Leipzig will play Atalanta.
West Ham knocked out six-time Europa League winners Sevilla after Andriy Yarmolenko’s extra-time winner secured a memorable victory for David Moyes’ side, on one of the greatest nights in the club’s history.
Rangers advanced to the last eight after seeing off Red Star, despite a 2-1 second-leg defeat in Belgrade. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the previous round and are enjoying their best European run since reaching the Uefa Cup final in 2008.
Europa League quarter-final draw
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
Frankfurt vs Barcelona
West Ham vs Lyon
Braga vs Rangers
Europa League semi-final draw
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta / Braga vs Rangers
West Ham vs Lyon / Frankfurt vs Barcelona
