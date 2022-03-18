Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham, Rangers and Barcelona learn quarter-final fate
The Hammers will learn who they face in the next round after their remarkable last-16 victory over Sevilla on Thursday night
West Ham have made it to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after knocking out six-time champions Sevilla in a pulsating second leg clash at the London Stadium on Thursday night. Trailing by a one-goal deficit from their first meeting in Spain, West Ham achieved parity in the 39th minute through Tomas Soucek’s floating header before taking the game into extra-time. Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko came off the bench and arrived at the right time to turn home Pablo Fornals’ rebounded shot and send the London club into the last eight.
Rangers also reached the quarter-final stage of a European competition for the first time in 14 years despite a narrow 2-1 defeat at Red Star - Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men doing the damage in the first leg with a 3-0 victory at Ibrox to win 4-2 on aggregate.
After being held to a goalless draw at Camp Nou, Barcelona came from behind to defeat Turkish side Galatasaray. Marcão opened the scoring for the home side with a headed effort from Alexandru Cicaldau’s 29th-minute corner before some lovely footwork from Pedri sent Barca into half-time on level terms. The decisive goal came early in the second half as Frenkie de Jong headed across goal to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an easy finish to secure the win for the Spanish giants.
Also in the draw are Atalanta, Frankfurt, Braga, Lyon and RB Leipzig. Leipzig progressed automatically after their opponents, Russian club Spartak Moscow, were suspended from the competition due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 12:30pm GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below, following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:
Champions League draw
So, what happens next? Here's a final reminder of the Champions League quarter-final draw.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
The first leg games take place on 5th/6th April with the second legs a week later on 12th/13th April.
Champions League draw
For the final the winners of semi-final 2 are designated the home team against the winners of semi-final 1. Of course, that's not really relevant as the final takes place on Saturday 28th May at the Stade de France in Paris.
Champions League draw
The second semi-final has the winners of Benfica vs Liverpool playing at home against Villarreal vs Bayern Munich.
Champions League draw
The first semi-final sees Quarter-final 2 vs Quarter-final 1.
Which means the winners of Man City vs Atletico Madrid play at home against the winners of Chelsea vs Real Madrid.
Champions League draw
Now onto the semi-finals. Each quarter-final has been numbered 1-4 and each number is being drawn out with the winners of each quarter-final playing each other.
Champions League draw
Here is the full quarter-final draw:
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
Champions League draw
It’s Benfica. Liverpool are the final team out of the pot.
Champions League draw
In quarter-final number three, Villarreal have a first leg home draw against...
...Bayern Munich!
Which only leaves Benfica and Liverpool, who will play at home first?
Champions League draw
Next up comes Manchester City. They play Atletico Madrid, the La Liga champions are heading back to Manchester after beating Manchester United in the last-16!
Champions League draw
Chelsea are out first. They play the first leg of their quarter-final at home and they’re drawn against...
... Real Madrid!
Big game, that one.
