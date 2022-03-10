Sevilla are seeking a sixth Europa League crown as they host West Ham in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are second in La Liga and progressed through the play-off round of Europe’s second tier continental competition to set up this two-legged tie.

David Moyes is expected to be without Jarrod Bowen after the winger injured his heel against Liverpool, but Declan Rice could return to captain the West Ham side after a non-Covid illness.

Sevilla’s Thomas Delaney is suspended and Anthony Martial may also be absent.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday 10 March at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch?

The Round of 16 first leg will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Anthony Martial has missed the last three Sevilla games with a leg injury and could again be absent, while Julen Lopetegui will be without midfielder Thomas Delaney, who is suspended. Suso is a longer-term absentee, while a host of Sevilla players, including central defender Diego Carlos and Erik Lamela, did not feature in the 0-0 draw with Alaves last Friday - some may have been rested with the Europa League tie in mind.

A scan on the heel injury suffered by Jarrod Bowen during West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool revealed no significant damage, but the winger is expected to miss the trip to Seville. Declan Rice could return to captain the side after illness and Alphonse Areola has been David Moyes’ favoured goalkeeper in the Europa League this season.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla XI: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Munir, En-Nesyri, Corona.

West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio,

Odds

Sevilla win 19/17

Draw 9/4

West Ham win 3/1

Prediction

These are two sides enjoying strong seasons and neither manager will wish to be out of the tie after the first leg. It could be reasonably cagey, but Sevilla might just have enough. Sevilla 2-1 West Ham