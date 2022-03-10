West Ham’s Europa League credentials will face their toughest examination yet as David Moyes’ side travel to face Sevilla.

The five-time winners of this competition dropped out of the Champions League into the Europa League and advanced beyond Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout play-off round.

With the added carrot of a final due to be held at their home ground, Julen Lopetegui’s side will hope to progress to the last eight but West Ham will enter the two-legged tie with confidence.

They topped Group H with four wins from six fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday 10 March at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch?

The Round of 16 first leg will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Anthony Martial has missed the last three Sevilla games with a leg injury and could again be absent, while Julen Lopetegui will be without midfielder Thomas Delaney, who is suspended. Suso is a longer-term absentee, while a host of Sevilla players, including central defender Diego Carlos and Erik Lamela, did not feature in the 0-0 draw with Alaves last Friday - some may have been rested with the Europa League tie in mind.

A scan on the heel injury suffered by Jarrod Bowen during West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool revealed no significant damage, but the winger is expected to miss the trip to Seville. Declan Rice could return to captain the side after illness and Alphonse Areola has been David Moyes’ favoured goalkeeper in the Europa League this season.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla XI: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Munir, En-Nesyri, Corona.

West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio,

Odds

Sevilla win 19/17

Draw 9/4

West Ham win 3/1

Prediction

These are two sides enjoying strong seasons and neither manager will wish to be out of the tie after the first leg. It could be reasonably cagey, but Sevilla might just have enough. Sevilla 2-1 West Ham