Liveupdated1696688824

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 15:27
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton host Bournemouth on Saturday with both teams desperate for the win - only one point separates them and the Cherries are inside the bottom three, with the Toffees just outside.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1696688799

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

A foul on Senesi by Calvert-Lewin results in Everton's latest attack being brought to a premature conclusion by the referee. The hosts sense more goals are theirs for the taking during this first half, but are denied another chance by a rather harsh decision.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688661

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

From Everton's third corner-kick in succession, an almighty scramble of bodies in the box results in the ball bouncing out to Harrison around 20 yards from goal. However, he sees another well-struck shot blocked - this time by one of several fast-closing Bournemouth defenders.

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688517

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Smith blocks McNeil's cross out for a corner-kick, which Garner comes across to take. The latter's inswinger brushes Solanke's head at the near post and flies behind for another corner on the other side.

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688448

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

DOUBLE CHANCE! First, Harrison's powerful shot is inadvertently blocked by Calvert-Lewin inside the six-yard box, then the ball breaks to Doucoure, who sees a low strike saved by Neto, diving down to his right! Everton are totally on top now!

7 October 2023 15:20
1696688304

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Following an exchange of passes by Onana and Doucoure, the ball arrives at McNeil's feet just outside the area, but he drags his low shot well wide of the right-hand post before holding his hand up by way of apology.

7 October 2023 15:18
1696688184

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Tavernier delivers a free-kick from the left towards Billing at the back post, but after a somewhat panicky initial reaction, Everton ultimately scramble his nod-down away.

7 October 2023 15:16
1696688073

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

From a tight angle on the right, Solanke attempts to beat Pickford with a rasping drive, but his effort only ripples the side-netting. It was asking a lot to score from there, but he had few other credible options.

7 October 2023 15:14
1696687899

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Yellow Card Ashley Simon Young

7 October 2023 15:11
1696687771

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Goal James David Garner

7 October 2023 15:09
1696687750

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

McNeil wriggles through two challenges just outside the box, but Smith eventually steals the ball off him and Zabarnyi is again alert to mop up the remaining danger.

7 October 2023 15:09

