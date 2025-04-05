Everton v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners look to cut Liverpool’s Premier League lead on Merseyside
Arsenal have the chance to trim Liverpool’s advantage to nine points in the early kick-off
Arsenal visit Everton in the Premier League knowing they have to win on Merseyside to keep any pressure on Liverpool in the title race.
While Mikel Arteta’s side are certain to be runners-up, the Gunners have the chance to trim Liverpool’s advantage to nine points ahead of their trip to Fulham tomorrow. The Reds required Diogo Jota’s goal at Anfield on Wednesday to end Everton’s unbeaten run under David Moyes and Arsenal will have to match that result.
But the visitors may be forgiven for looking ahead to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Emirates, in what appears to be their best chance of winning a trophy this season. Arteta’s side were lifted by Bukayo Saka’s return in the midweek win against Fulham, but lost Gabriel to a season-ending injury.
Do Arsenal turn their attentions to Europe or can Everton do rivals Liverpool a favour in the title race at Goodison Park? Follow updates below.
Line-ups - Everton
Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Patterson, Gana, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto.
Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner.
Everton vs Arsenal team news and line-ups
Will be released in the next five minutes or so from Goodison Park....
Everton's unbeaten run over after controversial derby
Everton were beaten by Liverpool on Wednesday in a contentious Merseyside Derby. Much was made of James Tarkowski’s challenge on Alexis Mac Allister but David Moyes was correct to point out that Diogo Jota’s winner for the Reds could have been disallowed for offside.
It ended Everton’s nine-game unbeaten run and they will go from playing the leaders to the side in second place when they face Arsenal.
Diogo Jota repays Arne Slot’s faith as Liverpool edge another dramatic derby
Arsenal lifted by Bukayo Saka return in Fulham win
It was a special evening for Arsenal and Bukayo Saka on Tuesday as the talismanic forward doubled their lead over Fulham just minutes after returning to the pitch.
Mikel Arteta called it a “beautiful moment” as Saka came off the bench to a standing ovation and ultimately scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win at the Emirates.
Saka’s fairytale return proves he can be Arsenal’s miracle-maker
What is the Arsenal team news?
Arsenal have been rocked by the news that Gabriel will be out for the rest of the season, with the Brazilian defender requiring surgery on his hamstring.
Bukayo Saka made his return to the team in midweek but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will risk him with the first leg against Madrid coming up.
Both Jurrien Timber and Ben White will be assessed before the match, with Riccardo Calafiori facing a slightly longer spell on the sidelines.
What is the Everton team news?
For the hosts, Jesper Lindstrom and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain out, while Dwight McNeil will be assessed ahead of the match.
Other than that trio, there are no injury concerns for the Toffees, with Iliman Ndiaye returning for part of the game against Liverpool – and the Senegal midfielder could well make a return to the starting line-up against the Gunners.
When is Everton vs Arsenal?
The match is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 5 April at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
Good afternoon
Everton hosts Arsenal at Goodison Park this afternoon in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the Gunners hoping to keep pressure on leaders Liverpool.
Though Liverpool’s midweek win over Everton suggests that the title race is pretty much over, Mikel Arteta’s side will look to keep picking up three points, even if only because these matches serve as good preparation for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
Everton’s loss to Liverpool was a disappointing result for David Moyes’s side in the circumstances, though their improvement since the Scot’s return is cause for optimism among Toffees fans as the club look to finish the season on a positive ahead of their move to Bramley-Moore Dock.
