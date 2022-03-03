Premier League will meet non-league tonight in the FA Cup fifth round as Everton host Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.

Boreham Wood of the National League, the fifth tier of English football, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw but sensationally find themselves one game away from the quarter-finals.

Luke Gerrard’s side shocked Bournemouth of the Championship in the previous round to set up a meeting with Frank Lampard’s Everton, who will be looking to take their minds off relegation concerns by advancing to the last eight.

The fifth-round draw will take place before kick-off to potentially add further excitement to the tie.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Everton vs Boreham Wood?

The match will take place at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 3 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. This will include the quarter-final draw. The match can also be streamed live online on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out for Everton while January signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup tied. Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey are also out with injuries.

Jamal Fyfield, Kane Smith and captain Mark Ricketts, who scored the winner against Bournemouth in the previous round, are thought to be injury doubts for Boreham Wood.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Begovic; Patterson, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Gomes, Allan, Gordon; Richarlison, Rondon

Boreham Wood: Ashby-Hammond; Stevens, Evans, Stephens; Lewis, Comley, Raymond, Rees, Mendy; Marsh, Boden

Odds

Everton: 1/7

Draw: 17/2

Boreham Wood: 16/

Prediction

Boreham Wood are understandably huge underdogs and Everton should be comfortable winners, if the visitors might have a moment to celebrate. Everton 3-1 Boreham Wood