FA Cup draw LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool and more discover quarter-final fate before Everton vs Boreham Wood
Latest updates and fixtures from quarter-final draw ahead of game at Goodison Park
The eight quarter-finalists will find out who they’re facing in the next round of the 141st edition of the FA Cup when the draw takes place today.
Manchester City were the first team to reach this stage of the competition after cruising past Peterborough 2-0 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on Tuesday night. Crystal Palace quickly joined them, but the shock result of the round went once again to Middlesbrough as the Championship side knocked out Tottenham – their second Premier League scalp in as many rounds – following Josh Coburn’s powerful strike in the second half of extra time.
Chelsea twice had to come from behind against an obstinate Luton Town but were spared any blushes by a 78th minute strike from Romelu Lukaku and Southampton continued their great form with a comfortable 3-1 victory over West Ham. Straight off the back of their Carabao Cup triumph Liverpool made 10 changes to their starting line-up and still beat fellow Premier League side Norwich 2-1 even though a late goal from Lukas Rupp gave them an uncomfortable final 10 minutes.
Two fifth round fixtures are still to be played as National League side, Boreham Wood, travel to Everton this evening before Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town duke it out on Monday night for the final spot in the next round.
Follow live updates and fixture news from the quarter-final draw below:
Klopp hails ‘complete performance’ from Minamino
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe Takumi Minamino’s match-winning performance in the 2-1 win over Norwich was driven by anger at being left out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.
Despite the Japan international playing a pivotal role in helping the side get to Wembley he did not even make it off the bench in the penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.
However, he started against the Canaries and his two first-half goals helped secure Klopp’s first FA Cup quarter-final despite Lukas Rupp’s effort 14 minutes from time.
“Very disappointing I can imagine,” said Klopp of Minamino missing out at Wembley.
“How Taki is, I don’t think that was the reason he played good tonight. He is not the person for this kind of anger but it is just the situation he is in.”
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘complete performance’ from Takumi Minamino after final snub
The Japan international did not feature at Wembley on Sunday
Tuchel stands by Abramovich’s intention to sell Chelsea
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the news of Roman Abramovich’s intention to sell the club, which broke an hour before the Blues kicked-off against Luton in the FA Cup fifth round, was a distraction but will not impact his team in the short-term.
Abramovich, who is facing the threat of sanctions from the British state, has confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.
Asked about how the news impacted his team and whether he agreed with Abramovich’s decision to sell after Chelsea came from behind to beat Luton at Kenilworth Road, Tuchel told the BBC: “I heard it a little bit earlier than you but it was still close to kick-off. It is big news.
“I think every decision he takes is the right decision. It is his choice and his club, and it’s not on me to comment.”
FA Cup quarter-final draw: How can I watch it?
When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?
The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be held on Thursday 3 March 2022 before Boreham Wood’s match against Everton, which is an 8.15pm GMT kick-off.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the draw live on ITV, with their coverage of Boreham Wood’s trip to Goodison Park beginning at 7.30pm GMT. Registered viewers can stream the draw for free via the ITV Hub app or website.
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Who is left in the draw and what are their numbers?
There will be eight teams drawn out this evening by England boss Gareth Southgate so here are the numbers to look out for:
1 - Chelsea
2 - Crystal Palace
3 - Manchester City
4 - Liverpool
5 - Southampton
6 - Middlesbrough
7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield
8 - Everton or Boreham Wood
FA Cup quarter-final draw
The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals takes place this evening where the remaining teams will find out how they face in the last eight.
England manager Gareth Southgate will be drawing the balls from Wembley stadium ahead of the fifth round fixture between Everton and Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.
Manchester City became the first team to reach the quarter-final stage when they defeated Peterborough on Tuesday night with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish sealing the tie. Crystal Palace booked their spot in the last eight on the same night with a well-fought 2-1 win over Stoke before Championship side Middlesbrough left it late to overcome Tottenham Hotspur in extra-time.
Wednesday night saw Chelsea sneak past Luton Town, Romelu Lukaku scoring the decisive goal after the Blues twice came from behind, Southampton knocked out West Ham and Liverpool continued their unbeaten run in 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Norwich.
Two more fifth round fixtures need to take place with Everton hosting Boreham Wood tonight before Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield Town on Monday.
The four quarter-final fixtures drawn will be held over the weekend of 18-21 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies