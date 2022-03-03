The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Thursday (Getty Images)

The eight quarter-finalists will find out who they’re facing in the next round of the 141st edition of the FA Cup when the draw takes place today.

Manchester City were the first team to reach this stage of the competition after cruising past Peterborough 2-0 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on Tuesday night. Crystal Palace quickly joined them, but the shock result of the round went once again to Middlesbrough as the Championship side knocked out Tottenham – their second Premier League scalp in as many rounds – following Josh Coburn’s powerful strike in the second half of extra time.

Chelsea twice had to come from behind against an obstinate Luton Town but were spared any blushes by a 78th minute strike from Romelu Lukaku and Southampton continued their great form with a comfortable 3-1 victory over West Ham. Straight off the back of their Carabao Cup triumph Liverpool made 10 changes to their starting line-up and still beat fellow Premier League side Norwich 2-1 even though a late goal from Lukas Rupp gave them an uncomfortable final 10 minutes.

Two fifth round fixtures are still to be played as National League side, Boreham Wood, travel to Everton this evening before Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town duke it out on Monday night for the final spot in the next round.

Follow live updates and fixture news from the quarter-final draw below: