Chelsea away to Middlesbrough, Manchester City at Southampton in FA Cup quarter-final draw

Liverpool will face the winners of Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield while Everton or Boreham Wood travel to Crystal Palace

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 03 March 2022 20:13
Comments
<p>Josh Coburn scored the winner as Middlesbrough knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the last round </p>

Josh Coburn scored the winner as Middlesbrough knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the last round

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have been handed an away trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals, as the Premier League’s top three avoided one another in Thursday’s draw.

Manchester City were drawn away to Southampton while Liverpool will face the winners of Monday’s tie between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough produced another Premier League scalp as they knocked out Tottenham Hotspur to reach the last eight, following their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Josh Coburn’s winner secured a memorable win over Antonio Conte’s side and Middlesbrough’s reward is another home tie against Chelsea, who came from behind to defeat Luton Town on Wednesday.

Manchester City avoided an upset against Peterborough to advance to the quarter-finals and face Premier League opposition in Southampton at St Mary’s.

Recommended

Liverpool, meanwhile, could face a first meeting against Nottingham Forest since 1999 if Steve Cooper’s team continue their cup run and defeat Huddersfield at the City Ground on Monday night.

The winner of the match between Everton or non-league Boreham Wood, who meet at Goodison Park this evening, will travel to Crystal Palace.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton / Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest / Huddersfield vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in