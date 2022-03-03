Non-league Boreham Wood will be looking to pull off a seismic FA Cup shock when they visit Everton in the fifth round at Goodison Park tonight.

The Wood beat Championship promotion-chasing Bournemouth in the previous round and the fifth-tier side are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw.

Luke Gerrard’s men find themselves one game away from the quarter-finals but face their toughest test yet against Premier League opposition.

Frank Lampard’s Everton have their own relegation concerns to worry about but the Toffees will be hoping to find some momentum under their new boss with win.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight, which will be preceded by the quarter-final draw.

When is Everton vs Boreham Wood?

The match will take place at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 3 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. This will include the quarter-final draw. The match can also be streamed live online on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out for Everton while January signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup tied. Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey are also out with injuries.

Jamal Fyfield, Kane Smith and captain Mark Ricketts, who scored the winner against Bournemouth in the previous round, are thought to be injury doubts for Boreham Wood.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Begovic; Patterson, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Gomes, Allan, Gordon; Richarlison, Rondon

Boreham Wood: Ashby-Hammond; Stevens, Evans, Stephens; Lewis, Comley, Raymond, Rees, Mendy; Marsh, Boden

Odds

Everton: 1/7

Draw: 17/2

Boreham Wood: 16/

Prediction

Boreham Wood are understandably huge underdogs and Everton should be comfortable winners, if the visitors might have a moment to celebrate. Everton 3-1 Boreham Wood