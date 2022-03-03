Is Everton vs Boreham Wood on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the fifth round tie at Goodison Park
Non-league Boreham Wood will be looking to pull off a seismic FA Cup shock when they visit Everton in the fifth round at Goodison Park tonight.
The Wood beat Championship promotion-chasing Bournemouth in the previous round and the fifth-tier side are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw.
Luke Gerrard’s men find themselves one game away from the quarter-finals but face their toughest test yet against Premier League opposition.
Frank Lampard’s Everton have their own relegation concerns to worry about but the Toffees will be hoping to find some momentum under their new boss with win.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight, which will be preceded by the quarter-final draw.
When is Everton vs Boreham Wood?
The match will take place at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 3 March.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. This will include the quarter-final draw. The match can also be streamed live online on the ITV Hub.
Team news
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out for Everton while January signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup tied. Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey are also out with injuries.
Jamal Fyfield, Kane Smith and captain Mark Ricketts, who scored the winner against Bournemouth in the previous round, are thought to be injury doubts for Boreham Wood.
Predicted line-ups
Everton: Begovic; Patterson, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Gomes, Allan, Gordon; Richarlison, Rondon
Boreham Wood: Ashby-Hammond; Stevens, Evans, Stephens; Lewis, Comley, Raymond, Rees, Mendy; Marsh, Boden
Odds
Everton: 1/7
Draw: 17/2
Boreham Wood: 16/
Prediction
Boreham Wood are understandably huge underdogs and Everton should be comfortable winners, if the visitors might have a moment to celebrate. Everton 3-1 Boreham Wood
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies