Everton will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Rafael Benítez is enduring a torrid first season in charge of Everton and has won just five of his 17 matches in charge so far, but he led his team to a well-earned point against Chelsea last time out.

Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Graham Potter that has seen them occupy a spot in the top half since the opening weekend.

The Toffees won the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium in August, but the Seagulls won their opening two away matches of the season and have only lost once on the road in nine games, including draws at Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Everton vs Brighton?

The match kicks off on Sunday 2 January at 2pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in line to make his first Everton appearance since September after recovering from toe and quadriceps injuries, but Richarlison remains absent in attack. Licas Digne remains unfancied by Benítez and could leave in January, so Ben Godfrey should start at left-back again with Jarrad Branthwaite keeping his place in the side after scoring at Stamford Bridge last time out.

For Brighton, Lewis Dunk is set to miss out in defence, meaning one of Adam Webster and Joel Veltman will likely partner Dan Burn. Further forward Potter has plenty of options, though it would be a surprise to see Danny Welbeck displace Neal Maupay in spite of his stoppage-time equaliser at Chelsea in the previous fixture. Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder will push for starts but could miss out to more in-form teammates.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucouré, Gomes; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; MacAllister, Lallana, March; Maupay.

Odds

Everton 35/19

Draw 23/10

Brighton 9/5

Prediction

Calvert-Lewin’s return will significantly bolster Everton’s attack but they concede plenty of chances and Brighton’s creativity will exacerbate that. Everton 1-1 Brighton.