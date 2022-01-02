Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to continue their strong away form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls have lost only one of their nine away matches so far this season, and have earned impressive draws after going behind at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

While Graham Potter’s men have occupied a top-half place since the start of the season, Everton have tumbled down the table after a decent opening few fixtures, with Rafael Benítez fighting to keep his side in the Premier League and for his own job.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return for the Toffees this weekend and could give the home crowd a boost they have been crying out for.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Everton vs Brighton?

The match kicks off on Sunday 2 January at 2pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in line to make his first Everton appearance since September after recovering from toe and quadriceps injuries, but Richarlison remains absent in attack. Licas Digne remains unfancied by Benítez and could leave in January, so Ben Godfrey should start at left-back again with Jarrad Branthwaite keeping his place in the side after scoring at Stamford Bridge last time out.

For Brighton, Lewis Dunk is set to miss out in defence, meaning one of Adam Webster and Joel Veltman will likely partner Dan Burn. Further forward Potter has plenty of options, though it would be a surprise to see Danny Welbeck displace Neal Maupay in spite of his stoppage-time equaliser at Chelsea in the previous fixture. Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder will push for starts but could miss out to more in-form teammates.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucouré, Gomes; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; MacAllister, Lallana, March; Maupay.

Odds

Everton 35/19

Draw 23/10

Brighton 9/5

Prediction

Calvert-Lewin’s return will significantly bolster Everton’s attack but they concede plenty of chances and Brighton’s creativity will exacerbate that. Everton 1-1 Brighton.