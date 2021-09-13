Rafa Benitez’s Everton could go top of the Premier League on Monday night - if they have a remarkable game against Burnley.

A 5-0 win would see them top the table on goal difference after a great start to the season by the Toffees. They have recorded two wins and a draw so far in the 21/22 campaign.

The boss will have Richarlison in the squad after the ban on Brazilian players competing in the league this weekend was lifted. But Benitez had said they would have had their playmaker regardless.

He said: “We have a very good relationship with them [Brazilian FA] and they said they understand and Richarlison was not an issue. Maybe other players but not Richarlison because we are good with them and they are good with us at the moment.”

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday, 13 September at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch?

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports with subscribers being able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Everton, their captain Seamus Coleman could be available as the injury he suffered on international duty isn’t as bad as first thought. Salomon Rondon could make his debut and Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are all available.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start but Fabian Delph and James Rodriguez aren’t thought to be included.

For Burnley, Maxwel Cornet could make his debut but Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Odds

Everton - 4/6

Draw - 13/5

Burnley - 17/4

Prediction

Everton are in good form and will be looking to get as close to the top of the table as they can. While they may not get the 5-0 victory to top the standings, it will be a landslide Toffees win. Everton 3-0 Burnley.