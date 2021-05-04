Carlo Ancelotti eyes change in approach to improve Everton attitude

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has conceded he may look to be tougher with his players to eradicate the squad’s inconsistency

The Toffees’ hopes of securing European football next season took a blow with defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

And the Italian, who was upset at the 2-1 loss, which was their eighth in 17 Premier League matches at Goodison Park, is now prepared to take drastic action to help his team progress.

“Maybe I need to push more on that aspect to have the players more ready when the game starts,” he told evertontv.

“I am frustrated because the game was not good. What was not good was the teamwork and the team performance.

“Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) scored a goal but was not happy because we lost. This is the attitude we have to show, it doesn’t matter if you score a goal.

“Fortunately for us, it is not the last opportunity, we have five more opportunities. But we have to show a different attitude at the beginning. Honestly, I am frustrated.”

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has accused Brazilian striker Richarlison of not being consistent enough for the attacking quality that he possesses.

“It’s acceptable that he has not been at his best. He had problems at the beginning of the season. He started well but was then suspended, travelling with the national team and then was out for personal reasons.

“From a physical viewpoint he wasn’t always at the top and this affected his technical performances. He had a good spell when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was out but can do much better next season and I hope he can do better this season as well.

“He’s a player with a strong motivation. But we must not lose sight of the fact that he’s still a young player.

“When I say he can do better, it’s not because he’s lost confidence or isn’t good enough. He’s a fantastic striker.”