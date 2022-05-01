Liveupdated1651407206

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Frank Lampard faces relegation fight

Live scores and updates as relegation-threatened Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park

Dylan Terry
Sunday 01 May 2022 13:13
Comments
Lampard 'will always be a legend at our club' says Tuchel ahead of Everton trip

Follow for live updates as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side at Goodison Park. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.

Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

This afternoon’s match is also the first encounter between Lampard and Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Stamford Bridge when he was sacked as Chelsea manager after just 18 months last January. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Everton, who are running out of time to salvage their Premier League status. Follow live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea below, as well as goal updates from Tottenham vs Leicester.

Recommended

1651407188

Team news for Tottenham vs Leicester

Elsewhere, Tottenham look to get their top four challenge back on track at home to Leicester.

Here is the team news for that one.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentacour, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son Heung-min.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka.

Dylan Terry1 May 2022 13:13
1651406901

Everton vs Chelsea

What a seismic day this could be in the future of Everton Football Club. A defeat this afternoon would make them the overwhelming favourites to go down with just five Premier League matches remaining.

The atmosphere is building outside the stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Dylan Terry1 May 2022 13:08
1651406701

Team news

And here is Chelsea’s starting line-up for today’s game.

Chelsea team to play Everton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Dylan Terry1 May 2022 13:05
1651406539

Team news

Here is Everton’s starting XI today then.

Everton team to play Chelsea: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele.

Dylan Terry1 May 2022 13:02
1651406312

Everton vs Chelsea

Everton may be in the relegation zone but their fans are still right behind the team ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Incredible support before the match at Goodison Park.

(Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood1 May 2022 12:58
1651405959

Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Sunday’s Goodison Park clash with Everton will be his first in-person meeting with Frank Lampard.

Tuchel’s Chelsea predecessor Lampard sent the German coach a good luck message when the former Paris St Germain boss took the Stamford Bridge helm in January 2021.

“He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot,” said Tuchel, of Lampard.

“I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given.

Chelsea boss Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge from Lampard, now in charge at Everton, in January 2021.

Jamie Braidwood1 May 2022 12:52
1651405539

Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated from Premier League

Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.

Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.

They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

But if they do go down, he wants to remain at Goodison Park and try and win promotion next season.

Frank Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated

Lampard joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January, and his side enter the weekend in the bottom three

Jamie Braidwood1 May 2022 12:45
1651405126

Everton vs Chelsea: Odds and prediction

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Jamie Braidwood1 May 2022 12:38
1651405070

Everton vs Chelsea: Team news and predicted line-ups

Everton have a number of injury doubts, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes, and Ben Godfrey all unavailable, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are set to return to the squad.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he missed successive games due to a stomach issue.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Jamie Braidwood1 May 2022 12:37
1651404639

Good afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League football, starting at Goodison Park as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.

Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

This afternoon’s match is also the first encounter between Lampard and Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Stamford Bridge when he was sacked as Chelsea manager after just 18 months last January. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Everton, who are running out of time to salvage their Premier League status. Follow live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea below, as well as goal updates from Tottenham vs Leicester.

Dylan Terry1 May 2022 12:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in