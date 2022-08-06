Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and more from Goodison Park
Follow live updates as the Blues face off against their former manager Frank Lampard at Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton host Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
The Toffees only narrowly avoided the drop a year ago and will surely be desperate to start off the new campaign on the front foot to quiet any talk of similar worries this time around. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues enjoyed an altogether more positive season although twin defeats to Liverpool in the Carabao and FA Cup finals left them without any silverware.
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s new side have been rocked by the news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss around “six weeks” due to a knee injury suffered in training. With Solomon Rondon also out due to a suspension from last season, it means Dele Alli could lead the line. Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly should make their debuts for the visitors with Marc Cucurella also signed in time to be registered in the squad, should Tuchel want to throw him straight in.
Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park:
About half an hour to team news. Sterling and Koulibaly will be the pair most likely to get an immediate debut perhaps, but Thomas Tuchel certainly has plenty of options to choose from. Midfield will be an interesting selection though and the Blues are definitely trying to strengthen there before the window shuts.
Will they land Frenkie de Jong in the end?
Here’s a reminder of the major first-team summer work done by both teams so far:
Everton
IN: Tarkowski (free), Vinagre (loan), McNeil (£20m)
OUT: Richarlison (£60m), Branthwaite (loan), Kenny (released)
Chelsea
IN: Sterling (£47.5m), Koulibaly (£33m), Slonina (£12m), Chukwuemeka (£20m), Cucurella (£62m)
OUT: Rudiger (free), Christensen (free), Drinkwater (released), Lukaku (loan), Colwill (loan)
Welcome back to the Independent’s live coverage of the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season!
Next up in action is Everton against Chelsea at Goodison Park, with Frank Lampard managing his new side against his former one.
The Toffees haven’t been hugely busy in the transfer window just yet, but a few recent moves have boosted their options - while Chelsea went big to land Marc Cucurella just before the weekend.
Fulham’s new faces and old give early optimism over survive and thrive Premier League plans
At the interval on the opening weekend of the season, Fulham fans would have been riding high on optimism, not just for the 90 minutes but for the season and even beyond.
It wasn’t just that they were beating Liverpool, nor even that they were deservedly ahead. Nor was it solely about the usual (and warranted) over-excitement of a Premier League return, more impending transfer arrivals in the final week of the window or the prospect of clocking up about 8 per cent of the points required to stay up already, on day one.
The added surge of hope and belief would also have been in part due to the debut performance of Joao Palhinha, a summer signing from Sporting CP who had previously been linked with bigger, more established top-flight clubs. On the basis of how he handled Liverpool’s midfield in that opening period, maybe a few are already regretting their hesitation.
Marco Silva has said he wants more new players but The Cottagers went close to making the perfect start to the season anyway
Darwin Nunez scores as Liverpool come from behind twice but are held by newly promoted Fulham
While Liverpool were well below their best, Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrovic might finally be showing they have risen to the level required.
That actually felt the most significant element of this hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage, even if most of the discussion will primarily be about how Jurgen Klopp’s have already fallen behind in the title race. That was because there were so many stretches of this game where they couldn’t keep up with Fulham. Marco Silva’s side were the very opposite of a pushover here, as they more than took the game to Liverpool. Silva got it right, and his team should have got more.
Personifying so much of this, though, Mitrovic completely seized the game. He even embarrassed Virgil van Dijk, leading to the penalty for the second of his two goals. Klopp even had to bring in his own big forward, in expensive new signing Darwin Nunez, to level the occasion and bring the draw.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace as the newly promoted side put an early marker down on their survival chances
Two goals for Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic on his return to the Premier League.
Liverpool twice came from behind to rescue a point against an exceptional Fulham side. They picked right up where they left off in the Championship last season and get their first points on the board in the Premier League.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice for the home side and Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez opened his account before the ever dependable Mo Salah earned the Reds a point.
Full-time: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
90+5 mins: Off the bar!
Jordan Henderson almost seals the game for the Reds with a glorious strike from outside the box. He smokes it well and Rodak is beaten. Fulham are saved by the crossbar as the ball doesn’t dip enough.
The whistle goes for full-time and the points are shared at Craven Cottage.
