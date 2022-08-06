Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea get their Premier League season underway against Everton tonight as Thomas Tuchel faces Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea boss only to win the Champions League in his first season in charge, but last campaign proved far tougher.

Although the Blues faced uncertainty off the field while the club was sold to new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea fell away from the title race and got sucked into a battle for the top four.

With Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all strengthening over the transfer window, Tuchel will hope Chelsea make a fast start against an Everton side who narrowly avoided relegation last season under Lampard.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 6 August at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of Saturday Night Football getting underway from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Everton have been rocked by the news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss around “six weeks” due to a knee injury suffered in training. With Solomon Rondon also out due to a suspension from last season, it means Dele Alli could lead the line. Yerry Mina is available after overcoming a knock, but the match should come too soon for Allan and Seamus Coleman while Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend are out.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly should make their debuts but although Marc Cucurella was signed in time to be registered in Chelsea’s squad, the left back is unlikely to feature. Timo Werner is an injury doubt due to a hamstring injury but the forward has also been subject to speculation about his future and may not have featured anyway. Ben Chilwell may not be fully fit but with Marcos Alonso on the verge of joining Barcelona, Emerson Palmieri may start instead.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Alli, McNeil

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic, Emerson; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 5/1

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea: 4/6

Prediction

Everton will work hard but look to be a very limited team that is not ready for the new season. Chelsea have hardly had the best preparations either but you can usually rely on their defence and Everton should not pose too many problems without a striker. Raheem Sterling could get the winner in a tight opening win for the Blues. Everton 0-1 Chelsea