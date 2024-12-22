Why is Everton v Chelsea not on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League today with Sean Dyche’s men hoping to build on a promising 0-0 draw against Arsenal to keep distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

The Toffees are three points above 18th placed Ipswich and know that any slip ups could see them drop into the bottom three by the end of the holiday period.

Everton have been putting together a number of fine results going unbeaten in four of their last five league matches but they are short of wins with only one victory coming against Wolves at the start of December.

Chelsea meanwhile are hoping to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. They hammered Shamrock Rovers 5-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and started the week just two points behind Arne Slot’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

Everton vs Chelsea kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 22 December at Goodison Park in Merseryside.

Why is the game not on tv?

Chelsea’s involvement in the Europa Conference League on Thursday necessitated a Sunday kick off but the game was not selected for broadcast with Sky Sports showing Fulham vs Southampton at 2pm instead. Free match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Team news

Everton have to make do without Armando Broja who cannot play against parent club Chelsea. Sean Dyche is also without Dwight McNeil, James Garner and Timothy Iroegbunam who are all injured. Youssef Chermiti is nearing a return but shouldn’t be fit for the game.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is suspended and Mykhailo Mudryk is facing a ban after failing a drugs test though the winger denies knowingly using a banned substance. Enzo Maresca made wholesale changes during the week so expect him to revert to a more recognisable starting line-up for this one.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaithe, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Badiashile, Colwill, Veiga; Lavia, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Odds

Everton win 7/2

Draw 23/10

Chelsea win 4/7

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Chelsea should have no issues in overcoming a stubborn Everton defence and continuing their fine form in the league. Their only concerns are in the wide defensive roles which Everton should look to exploit. However, even if the Toffees manage to get a goal Chelsea should be able to outscore them at the other end of the pitch.

Everton 0-2 Chelsea.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.