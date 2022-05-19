Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups, plus Aston Villa vs Burnley latest
Follow live updates on a huge night in the Premier League relegation fight, as Everton host Crystal Palace and Burnley face a trip to Aston Villa
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s Premier League action as Everton host Crystal Palace and Burnley take on Aston Villa on what is a huge night in the relegation fight. Everton can secure their Premier League status with a victory at Goodison Park, as it would take them four points clear of Leeds United with just one game remaining, but anything less would leave Frank Lampard’s side in grave danger with a trip to Arsenal to come on the final day of the season on Sunday.
Brentford’s 3-2 win at Goodison last weekend showed how unpredictable the survival fight can be, and Leeds and Burnley will for Patrick Vieira’s side can play their part. It is Burnley who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, with Mike Jackson’s team sitting one point below Leeds, but if they were to avoid defeat at Villa Park their survival hopes would be back in their own hands. It would mean a victory against Newcastle at Turf Moor on the final day would be enough, regardless of how Leeds perform at Brentford.
It’s shaping up to be a thrilling last few days of the season at both ends of the table but tonight the focus is all about survival. Who can hold their nerve and boost their hopes ahead of the final day? Follow all the latest from Everton vs Crystal Palace below, plus goal updates from Aston Villa vs Burnley and Chelsea vs Leicester:
Relegation battle
So Everton sit two points above Burnley and one point above Leeds heading into tonight’s game against Crystal Palace.
A win tonight would clinch safety for Frank Lampard’s men, but anything other than that would send it to the final day.
Here is what’s to come over the next 72 hours.
- Everton (36pts): Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)
- Leeds (35pts): Brentford (A)
- Burnley (34pts): Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H)
Who’s going down?
Everton vs Crystal Palace
And here is how Palace are looking heading into their penultimate game of the season.
Crystal Palace will be missing Michael Olise after his recent knock, with the forward joining long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson on the injury list.
James McArthur‘s calf strain could also keep him sidelined but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita should be available for selection once more and goalscorer against Aston Villa, Jeffrey Schlupp, is pushing for a start with Eberechi Eze - who Vieira is being careful with after his own long-term injury - the most likely candidate to drop out.
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Some early Everton team news for you.
Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon will serve suspensions after being sent off against Brentford, although Michael Keane is expected to have recovered from the illness that ruled him out of that game.
Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are all absent but Andre Gomes came through his first start since February against the Bees and may hold on to his place ahead of the likes of Donny van de Beek, Allan and Tom Davies.
Good evening
