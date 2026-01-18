Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton were mixed up in even more VAR controversy when Jake O’Brien saw his header ruled out against Aston Villa, despite the Irishman being clearly onside.

In a first half which saw both sides hit the woodwork at Villa Park, Toffees defender O’Brien thought he had given his side the lead when he latched on to James Garner’s cross, only for his joy to be cut short when he saw the linesman had raised his flag.

The decision was then checked by VAR, with replays showing it wasn’t O’Brien that was standing in an offside position but was instead teammate Harrison Armstrong, who had leapt for the ball but not connected.

The on-field decision was nevertheless stuck with after review, with the Premier League Match Centre confirming the officials’ reasoning on X.

“The referee’s call of no goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Armstrong interfered with an opponent’s ability to play the ball from an offside position,” it said, arguing that Armstrong jumping for the ball impacted defending Villa player Emi Buendia.

PGMOL’s official rules for an offside player interfering with an opponent requires a player to be penalised if they clearly obstruct a player’s line of vision, challenge an opponent for the ball, clearly attempt to play the ball, or make an obvious action which impacts the ability of the player to play the ball.

However, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp argued that the decision was very much debatable, saying: “Everton fans I’m sure will be furious watching that.

“He (Armstrong) definitely gets himself in the middle of the box, is he going to get it? Buendia definitely isn’t going to get it.

“But then it looks like his (O’Brien’s) header is just a good one. He’s too strong for him. You see Harrison Armstrong jumps up early, he doesn’t get it but what VAR will say is that it’s a legitimate attempt to head the ball.

Jake O’Brien wheels away in celebration before his opener is ruled out ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

“I think they’re really unlucky there, Everton.”

Ashley Williams echoed Redknapp’s sentiment, adding: “Totally agree. Harrison Armstrong is in the box to try and head it. He gets above Emi Buendia but to be honest I think (Evann) Guessand is getting outjumped by Jake O’Brien.”

It acts as the latest contentious incident involving VAR for Everton, who were wrongly denied a penalty in their defeat at home to Arsenal in December, and also saw Michael Keane sent off for a questionable hair pull against Wolves.

David Moyes has expressed his dissatisfaction at recent decisions involving his club and co-commentator Chris Sutton hinted that the Scotsman might have something to say after full-time at Villa Park, saying at the time of O’Brien’s disallowed goal: "I suspect David Moyes will be furious with that."

Everton were later given a let-off by referee Tony Harrington when Garner escaped a second yellow for pushing Morgan Rogers in the back with both hands on the edge of their box.