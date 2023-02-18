Jump to content

Liveupdated1676731625

Everton vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 14:47
<p>Everton fans arrive at Goodison Park</p>

Everton fans arrive at Goodison Park

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Everton striker Neal Maupay was recalled to the starting line-up for the relegation clash at home to Leeds. The £15m summer signing was left on the bench for Monday's Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield but manager Sean Dyche denied it had been because of the forward's red card in a behind-closed-doors friendly the previous week.

Maupay replaced Ellis Simms as the only change, while managerless Leeds fielded the same side which lost to Manchester United last weekend.

Maupay replaced Ellis Simms as the only change, while managerless Leeds fielded the same side which lost to Manchester United last weekend.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676731580

Everton vs Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Liam Cooper, Darko Gyabi, Diogo Monteiro, Joel Robles, Mateo Joseph, Rasmus Kristensen, Sam Greenwood, Brenden Aaronson, Georginio Rutter.

18 February 2023 14:46
1676731407

Everton vs Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams; Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto; Patrick Bamford.

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731380

Everton vs Leeds United

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731214

Everton vs Leeds United

EVERTON SUBS: Ellis Simms, Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Demarai Gray, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Ruben Vinagre.

18 February 2023 14:40
1676731029

Everton vs Leeds United

EVERTON STARTING XI (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil; Neal Maupay.

18 February 2023 14:37
1676730972

Everton vs Leeds United

18 February 2023 14:36
1676730912

Everton vs Leeds: Team news

Everton striker Neal Maupay was recalled to the starting line-up for the relegation clash at home to Leeds. The £15m summer signing was left on the bench for Monday’s Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield but manager Sean Dyche denied it had been because of the forward’s red card in a behind-closed-doors friendly the previous week.

Maupay replaced Ellis Simms as the only change, while managerless Leeds fielded the same side which lost to Manchester United last weekend.

Lawrence Ostlere18 February 2023 14:35
1676730882

Everton vs Leeds: Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Simms.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford. Subs: Cooper, Aaronson, Gyabi, Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Fernandez.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Lawrence Ostlere18 February 2023 14:34
1676730817

Everton vs Leeds United

18 February 2023 14:33
1676730789

Everton vs Leeds United

It's a huge clash at the bottom of the table, with just one point and one place separating these sides going into the game. Everton start the day in the relegation zone, but a win will lift them out, leapfrogging Leeds in the process. They won their first game under Sean Dyche, a 1-0 beating of Arsenal at home, but went on to lose the Merseyside derby 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday. As for Leeds, Michael Skubala's first two games saw a draw and a loss to Manchester United, but he can take a lot of positives from those. They are, however, now winless in their last nine Premier League outings (D4 L5), and need to turn things around quickly to avoid slipping into the drop zone.

18 February 2023 14:33

