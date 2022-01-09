The Premier League fixture between Everton and Leicester has been postponed for the second time due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and international absences in the visitors’ squad, it has been confirmed.

Leicester had requested for Tuesday’s match to be called off after they were left with an insufficient number of players to fulfil the fixture.

Their manager, Brendan Rodgers, revealed on Saturday that they had been left with just eight senior outfield players for their FA Cup win over Watford and were missing as many as 17 first-team players.

As well as Covid-19 cases and injuries in their first-team squad, Leicester have also lost several players to the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The fixture at Goodison Park was originally scheduled to be played on the weekend before Christmas but had to be rearranged amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad.

A Premier League statement said: “Everton’s match against Leicester City at Goodison Park, due to be played on Tuesday 11 January, has regrettably been postponed.

“The Premier League board accepted Leicester’s application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.”