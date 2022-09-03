Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Darwin Nunez and Neal Maupay start
Everton and Liverpool are both in need of points as they face each other in the Merseyside derby
Everton host Liverpool in a timely Merseryside derby as both teams go in search of a valuable three points at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard has been frustrated by his team’s inability to hold onto leads after conceding late equalisers to both Brentford and Leeds leaving the Toffees without a win from their opening five games in the Premier League.
Their squad has been boosted by a couple of deadline day signings that saw midfielder James Garner arrive from Manchester United and 32-year-old Idrissa Gana Gueye return to the club after three years at Paris Saint-Germain. Neal Maupay is also is for a debut after being ineligible against Leeds and should bring some control and threat to Everton’s forward line.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too and come into the derby having won two league games from five with the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho against Newcastle.Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds needed reinforcements in midfield due to their injury crisis and they brought in Juventus’ Arthur Melo before the window closed. He won’t feature today but Darwin Nunez is back after serving a three-match suspension for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the match against Crystal Palace.
Follow all the action from the Merseyside derby as Liverpool travel to Everton:
Reds on target
Liverpool have scored in 52 of their last 53 Premier League matches. The exception was a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on 28th December 2021.
Everton’s home form
In 2022, all six of Everton’s Premier League defeats at Goodison Park have been by a single-goal margin (four 1-0, two 3-2).
The most recent club to win a top-flight away fixture versus the Toffees by more than one goal were Liverpool, in the 4-1 victory last season.
Everton can remain winless in each of their opening three home matches for the first time since 2014/15 under Roberto Martinez.
Lampard vs Klopp
Frank Lampard has lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, with his sides conceding at least two goals each time.
Lampard has had 80 Premier League matches as a manager (57 for Chelsea, 23 for Everton). He picked up 69 points in his first 40 games, but only 49 points in the 40 fixtures since.
Can Liverpool win away from home?
Liverpool could lose consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since February 2017 - when they lost 2-0 at Hull City and 3-1 at Leicester.
The Reds last failed to win any of their first three away league games in a single campaign in 2010, when they went four without a win under Roy Hodgson.
Everton vs Liverpool
Derby day.
Liverpool yet to win on the road
Liverpool have scored 40 winning goals in the 90th minute in the Premier League, 12 more than any other side but they are yet to win on the road this season, having won seven of their last eight away from home in the league in 2021/22.
So far this season they’ve drawn 2-2 at Fulham and lost 2-1 away to Manchester United.
Good signs for Everton?
Everton could draw four successive Premier League games for the first time since a run of four ended in November 2012, a sequence which included a 2-2 home draw with Liverpool.
The Toffees are averaging five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, their highest since 2016-17 and up from their average of 3.6 last season
Everton vs Liverpool
Everton’s current run of 11 Premier League home matches without a win versus Liverpool is their longest in the top flight at Goodison Park against a single opponent.
The Merseyside derby has seen an unrivalled 22 red cards in the Premier League era.
'I gave him a slap': Jurgen Klopp sure Darwin Nunez has learned his lesson after red card
Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has learned the lesson from his red card against Crystal Palace and joked that he slapped him on the neck to ensure he does not forget it and lose his cool again.
The Uruguayan striker is available after a three-match ban for headbutting Joachim Andersen and could make his comeback in the potentially intense atmosphere of a Merseyside derby on Saturday.
“He is really happy that he isn’t suspended,” Klopp said. “Always I give him a high five but I gave him a slap on his neck as well, just that he doesn’t forget.”
Jurgen Klopp sure Darwin Nunez has learned his lesson after red card
Liverpool manager says it is ‘like Christmas’ having all his forward options available for the weekend’s Merseyside derby after Nunez’s return from suspension
Klopp on Darwin’s ban
Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez, was sent off against Crystal Palace after headbutting defender Joachim Andersen. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he can’t guarantee that Nunez won’t be sent off again but he will strive to do his talking on the pitch.
"He is a wonderful young man but he has emotions as well," Klopp said. "He made a mistake but we didn’t speak for the full 15 days about it, telling him ‘you have to calm down’.
"How we want to think in these situations is that we pay back with football, if Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things. When a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he [Nunez] has to use these kind of moments as well.
"If the other one is too busy wanting to distract him, you just have to use it from a football point of view.
"For the Crystal Palace game, when the defender is searching for this constant contact, then go from there and you decide when you start the movement.
"Will it never happen again? I don’t know, but I am pretty sure nothing will happen in the next game.”
