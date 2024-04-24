Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line-ups as Diogo Jota out of Merseyside derby
Can Everton dent Liverpool’s Premier League title bid in what is Jurgen Klopp’s final trip to Goodison Park?
Everton host Liverpool in a Merseyside derby that could prove crucial to both ends of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp heads to Goodison Park for a final time knowing the Reds simply have to come away with three points and move level with Arsenal at the top of the table with four games remaining. Everton, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would put the Toffees on the brink of securing their Premier League safety under Sean Dyche.
Klopp has never lost at Goodison but two wins from his previous seven trips across Stanley Park is an unusually poor return given Liverpool’s dominance in this fixture under the German. Liverpool have the chance to respond to Arsenal’s thrashing of Chelsea last night and put four points between themselves and Manchester City, who would have two games in hand.
Dyche’s side were boosted by last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest and Everton would savour the chance to deny Klopp and Liverpool a final shot at the Premier League title ahead of the run-in. The Merseyside derby is typically full of goals and red cards, and this could be a classic with so much at stake in the title race and relegation battle. Follow live updates from Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League, below, and get the latest match odds and tips, here
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Crucial Merseyside derby brings unique pressure for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash with Everton
A Merseyside derby was Liverpool’s last game before Jurgen Klopp joined. Now he prepares for his last derby. He arrived in England with a sense of what it meant for those who grew up with it but, he reflected, “I would not be honest if I said it was my game of the year”. Some eight-and-a-half years later, as he looks forward to his 19th, “my understanding has developed”.
Improving his players’ grasp of the game involved a delve into Liverpool’s past, via clips of scousers who grew up on either side of the divide. “At the beginning I remember I showed the players videos of Carragher in the derby and Stevie where he got red cards – I love one, and respect the other a lot,” Klopp said; probably not in that order, either. Steven Gerrard was sent off twice against Everton, once for planting his studs into Kevin Campbell’s thigh as a teenager, once for collecting two cautions in the first 18 minutes as captain. There are Evertonians who think the boyhood Blue Jamie Carragher should have seen red as often.
A game nicknamed “the friendly derby” in earlier decades became notable for expulsions in the Premier League. “That’s what the people expect, that if you get a red card against Everton it’s fine. It’s not, it’s absolutely not because we want to win the game, and it’s the only reason why we go there,” Klopp rationalised.
Preview by Richard Jolly
Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks and will miss most of the rest of Liverpool’s season.
The forward, who has had an injury-hit campaign, got a knock during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, which was his first start since February.
And he will now miss Wednesday’s Merseyside derby along with Liverpool’s games against West Ham and Tottenham in a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing team.
Klopp said: “He will be out for two weeks. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright. Then he started the last game and was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much. It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”
Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Everton and Liverpool face off in the biggest Merseyside derby in over 30 years at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The stakes could not be higher for the Merseyside rivals, who find themselves at opposite ends of the table. The Toffees are five points clear of the relegation zone and a win would put them within touching distance of securing their Premier League status for next season.
A defeat could drag them back into the battle at the bottom, although their price has drifted out to 14/1 in the Premier League odds to be relegated this season following a vital, if a tad controversial, win over Nottingham Forest last time out.
Liverpool also secured an important victory at the weekend, beating Fulham 3-1 to go back above Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal at the summit, albeit still behind the Gunners on goal difference.
With City playing on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp’s men have the chance to crank up the pressure on their title rivals by creating a four-point gap with a win at Goodison.
Liverpool are odds-on with football betting sites to secure another important victory, but the form guide can go out the window in a local derby.
There's plenty on the line in Wednesday's Merseyside derby, which affects both ends of the table
Predicted line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
What is the team news?
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed by Everton after suffering a minor injury against Nottingham Forest, while fellow striker Beto will miss the next two games after a head injury. Seamus Coleman has returned to training but is not yet ready for involvement.
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks after his injury against Fulham. Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the line-up, but Connor Bradley remains unavailable.
When is Everton vs Liverpool?
The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 April at Goodison Park.
How can I watch it?
Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Good afternoon
Jurgen Klopp takes the trip across Stanley Park for the final time as Everton host Liverpool in a midweek Merseyside Derby at Goodison.
Liverpool put themselves back in the Premier League title race by beating Fulham on Sunday and can now move four points clear of Manchester City and level with Arsenal with a win against their city rivals.
Pep Guardiola’s side would still have two games in hand, but it could certainly put the pressure on Manchester City as the champions travel to Brighton tomorrow evening.
Everton will be out to deny Liverpool and Klopp, with Sean Dyche’s side desperate for points in their bid to avoid the drop and keen to build on Sunday’s important 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Klopp’s side have not had the best record at Goodison Park over the years, with just two wins in seven derbies at Everton.
Here’s everything you need to know
Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch
Jurgen Klopp has never lost at Goodison Park but the Reds have won just two of their last seven trips under the German and must win tonight if they are to stay in the title race
