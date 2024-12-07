Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to local rivals Everton for Saturday’s early kick-off, with the two Merseyside clubs having contrasting fortunes so far this season - but also surprisingly opposite results in midweek.

The Reds are seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal at the top of the table after suffering just one defeat from 14 this term, but after mounting a comeback at Newcastle on Wednesday night they let two points slip after conceding a late equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mohamed Salah continued his excellent form this term to score twice and he’s now leading the Golden Boot race, while despite conceding three, Liverpool still have the best defensive record in the top flight this year.

Everton meanwhile have struggled near the relegation zone all year, but smashed Wolves 4-0 in midweek to move to 15th, a first win in six leaving them five points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the Merseyside derby?

Everton host Liverpool at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 7 December, with the match taking place at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam remain absentees for the hosts, but Youssef Chermiti is closing in on a return and they are otherwise at full strength for the derby. Sean Dyche may not make too many changes though after their best result of the season against Wolves.

Liverpool’s injury list is longer, with goalkeeper Alisson, left-back Kostas Tsimikas, centre-back Ibrahima Konate and right-back Conor Bradley all missing in action. Federico Chiesa is close to his own comeback, as is forward Diogo Jota, but a bench spot at best will depend on the final days of their recoveries. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after a midweek booking.

Predicted lineups

EVE - Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Ndiaye, Gueye, Mangala, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Odds

Everton 7/1

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 4/9

Prediction

Liverpool to bounce back to winning ways, though it might not be a pretty encounter at times. Everton 1-3 Liverpool.

