Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool called off as Storm Darragh batters UK

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed as Storm Darragh is set to batter the UK.

Everton were set to host their city rivals at Goodison Park in the Premier League for the final time in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, with their long-awaited new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock close to completion and likely to be ready for start of next season.

But a statement released by Everton has confirmed that the game has been called off amid the adverse weather conditions.

A statement read: “Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December 7, has been postponed.

“Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

On Friday, the Met Office issued its most extreme red weather warning as Storm Darragh brings life-threatening 90mph winds and torrential rain to parts of the UK.

The red alert is the first of its kind to be issued since Storm Isha in January, with forecasters warning of significant disruption, including damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The Met Office also issued three yellow weather warnings for rain and wind at 3pm on Friday, with one of those covering the entirety of England until 6am on Sunday.

The Merseyside area also fell into the area where an amber warning for wind was set to be introduced between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, with experts predicting Merseyside could be hit with gusts of up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas and up to 70mph inland.

The Met Office also said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, has issued a severe weather alert for Saturday.

On the pitch, Everton received a much-needed boost in midweek with a thrashing of Wolves bolstering the mood at Goodison Park, although Liverpool being seven points clear at the top of the Premier League means Arne Slot’s side were heading into the Merseyside derby as big favourites.