Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online

All you need to know ahead of the Merseyside derby

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 08:43
Comments
Premier League Clubs Shatter Transfer Record With £1.9 Billion Spend

Liverpool travel to Everton in the Merseyside derby today as both teams look for a much-needed boost.

Frank Lampard is still looking for a first league win of the season and has been frustrated by his Everton side’s inability to hold on to leads, after going ahead in their past two games at Brentford and Leeds only to concede late equalisers.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too, and come into the derby having won only two of their opening five games, the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho to down Newcastle.

Jurgen Kloppadded Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to his squad on deadline day, while Everton signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner and PSG’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

What time is Everton vs Liverpool?

The Merseyside derby kicks off at 12.30pm BST today, Saturday 3 September.

How to watch on TV and online

The match will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport’s main channels. Subscription customers can stream the game via the BT Sport website and app.

Team news

Liverpool are without the injured Jordan Henderson, while Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita remain sidelined. Arthur Melo is still awaiting international clearance after his loan move from Juventus on deadline day, and Darwin Nunez is back from suspension. Joel Matip and Diogo Jota could return.

Everton remain without Dominic Calvert-Lewin so new signing Neal Maupay could make his debut up front. Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend are all out.

Harvey Elliott is set to start for Liverpool

(The FA via Getty Images)

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Luiz.

Prediction

The home crowd will get behind their team so this will be no formality but if Liverpool get an early goal, they should see out the game. Everton 0-2 Liverpool.

