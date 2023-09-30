Everton vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
LUTON TOWN STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty; Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.
EVERTON SUBS: Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Nathan Patterson.
EVERTON STARTING XI (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; James Garner, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Luton, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win in the league this season, but did get their first point on the board in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves last weekend. They've lost their other four games in the competition, and come into this game after being knocked out of the EFL Cup by League One side, Exeter City, in their midweek match.
It's been a good week for Everton - they picked up their first Premier League win of the season last time out, beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday before following it up with an EFL Cup third-round win over Aston Villa in midweek to progress to the next round. They're looking to keep building on this momentum and turn around their fortunes at home after failing to win and score in all three of their games at Goodison Park so far.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park!
