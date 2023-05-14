✕ Close Everton will be tough, anything can happen - Guardiola

Follow live coverage as Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with one eye on next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, made four changes for the trip to Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva all dropped to the bench after the 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu, with Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden coming in.

Everton made one enforced change from Monday's surprise 5-1 win at Brighton with Mason Holgate coming in for absent left-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: