Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Cristiano Ronaldo returns
Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park
Everton are taking on Manchester United today in a crucial match at both ends of the Premier League table.
Frank Lampard’s Everton are in dire straits after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and are now only one point above the Clarets and the drop zone. They now embark on a tough run of fixtures and will need every ounce of home support to overcome United at Goodison and get their survival bid back on track.
United come into the game still clinging on to faint hope of finishing in the top four after Arsenal were stunned by Crystal Palace at the start of the week. United are seventh, however, three points behind both north London clubs have played the same number of games as Spurs and one more than Arsenal, and they require consistent run of results to get themselves back into the mix.
Follow all the latest updates from Everton vs Manchester United below:
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton have beaten Manchester United once in their last 15 meetings in all competitions with six draws and eight defeats but Man Utd have only recorded one victory from their last six Premier League games against the Toffees - fours draws, one loss.
The Red Devils have beaten Everton 37 times in the Premier League, with Tottenham the only side they have defeated more in that time.
Everton vs Manchester United
There are lots of changes to both teams.
Frank Lampard makes four changes to the Everton side that lost 3-2 to Burnley last time out with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny all dropping out. In their place are Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Allan and Fabian Delph.
Ralf Rangnick takes more drastic measures and swaps out six players. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are all replaced in the back line with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles returning. Nemanja Matic replaces the injured Scott McTominay and there are returns for Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Everton vs Manchester United: line-ups
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, Matic, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo
Everton vs Manchester United
Man Utd interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, has been speaking about the challenges of managing in the Premier League and has pointed out the physicality of the English game as the major difference between football in England and on the continent. He said:
“That’s what was clear from a very early stage for me and that’s the biggest difference between here and all the other leagues in Europe – it’s highly physical.
“And even if you look at the game last Wednesday, Burnley against Everton, then this was a high level of pace, physicality and a very aggressive and competitive game. If you compare that with other European leagues that’s the biggest difference.”
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton boss, Frank Lampard, has asked for the fans to turn up in full voice and get behind the team as they take on Manchester United in today’s early kick off.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Lampard acknowledged the situation Everton are in and says that the fans provide a huge boost to the players at Goodison Park.
“I understand the situation, the fans have passion, they live and breathe this club,” said Lampard, “I do, too, I have been here five minutes in football terms and live and breathe the Club and want us to stay in the league. I have to handle that because I have to do my job.
“I can only ask the fans to turn up tomorrow and be absolutely behind us, as they have been since I’ve been here. We have won four out of six at Goodison, which is a contrast to our away form, and need to keep it going.
“It shows how strong we can be together. The game against Newcastle was incredible, people were talking about it as the best night at Goodison for years.
“The questions a few weeks later are very different but that is the nature of football. I have to be very level-headed, I understand the fans’ emotions and am doing everything to ensure we do right by them.
“We are a huge club and people want to talk about it [position in table]. I am proud to manage here and keep the history of this club going in a positive way.”
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton (17th) have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games and are just one point above the relegation zone. They will be desperate to pick up three points this afternoon as another defeat could see them end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley win against Norwich on Sunday.
For Manchester United (7th), their hopes of a top four finish are hanging by a thread. They cannot avoid to drop points if they want to catch and overtake Tottenham (4th) and Arsenal (5th) who are both three points above Ralf Rangnick’s men and have superior goal differences.
Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory
It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.
The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team leapfrog Everton.
United are in a less dire situation but “The World’s Biggest Club™” will end the campaign without a trophy for the fifth consecutive season. The height of their ambition is to finish in the top four.
Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory
Both clubs have endured miserable slides over the last few years, with Ralf Rangnick hoping to salvage a top-four place before the wreckage is rebuilt while Frank Lampard is struggling just to keep Everton afloat
Everton vs Manchester United
Frank Lampard is boosted by the return of Michael Keane and Allen after both players finished serving suspensions but Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club and Andros townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina all remain out.
For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jesse Lingard returns from a similar issue.
Luke Shaw will miss the game as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015. Alson absent are Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay who have slight knocks and Edinson Cavani is still struggling with a calf issue.
Everton vs Manchester United
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Manchester United this lunchtime in a clash that is crucial at both ends of the Premier League table.
The Toffees have been steadily reigned in by the few sides below them in the table since Frank Lampard took charge, with five defeats in the last six leaving them just a point above the drop zone following a costly 3-2 loss at Burnley in midweek.
As for United, their search for Champions League football next season looks increasingly difficult; they are down in seventh and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while they’ve also played a game more than Arsenal in fifth.
Just one win in the last four in the top flight has hurt their cause under Ralf Rangnick and this fixture, and the three points available, are vital for both sides as a result.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies