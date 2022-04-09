Everton’s fight against relegation from the Premier League sees them face a tough challenge this weekend, as they host Manchester United.

The Toffees have been steadily reigned in by the few sides below them in the table since Frank Lampard took charge, with five defeats in the last six leaving them just a point above the drop zone following a costly 3-2 loss at Burnley in midweek.

As for United, their search for Champions League football next season looks increasingly difficult; they are down in seventh and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while they’ve also played a game more than Arsenal in fifth.

Just one win in the last four in the top flight has hurt their cause under Ralf Rangnick and this fixture, and the three points available, are vital for both sides as a result.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The fixture kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 9 April at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch the game?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are missing defenders Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson, midfielder Tom Davies and winger Andros Townsend. There’s also a lingering doubt over Andre Gomes, while Donny van de Beek cannot face his parent club. Allan should return in midfield after suspension.

United are without Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw from their regular starting line-up. Edinson Cavani is also out, though probably wouldn’t play in any case. Cristiano Ronaldo should return and Nemanja Matic is in line for a recall too, while Marcus Rashford is again reduced to hoping for a start at right wing.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fernandes, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Odds

Everton 18/5

Draw 3/1

United 11/13

Prediction

The Toffees simply have to find a way to get a result this time as relegation looms large, while United’s away form is patchy at best. It ends in a tie. Everton 1-1 United.