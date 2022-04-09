Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.

The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win in four.

Richarlison netted a couple of penalties in midweek but open play goals have been hard to come by for Frank Lampard’s team; that needs to change fast if they are to remain in the top flight.

United have been scoring a few but conceding plenty as well, nine in the last five league games to be precise, and they can ill-afford any further slip-ups.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The fixture kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 9 April at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch the game?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are missing defenders Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson, midfielder Tom Davies and winger Andros Townsend. There’s also a lingering doubt over Andre Gomes, while Donny van de Beek cannot face his parent club. Allan should return in midfield after suspension.

United are without Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw from their regular starting line-up. Edinson Cavani is also out, though probably wouldn’t play in any case. Cristiano Ronaldo should return and Nemanja Matic is in line for a recall too, while Marcus Rashford is again reduced to hoping for a start at right wing.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fernandes, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Odds

Everton 18/5

Draw 3/1

United 11/13

Prediction

The Toffees simply have to find a way to get a result this time as relegation looms large, while United’s away form is patchy at best. It ends in a tie. Everton 1-1 United.