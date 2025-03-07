New Everton owners make key appointment as Angus Kinnear confirmed as CEO

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have appointed Angus Kinnear as their next CEO with the former Arsenal and West Ham man joining from Leeds on 1 June.

Kinnear was the favourite to take the job as new owners The Friedkin Group set about bringing in senior figures to run the club and executive chairman Marc Watts said they have fired a “first-class leader” and “one of England’s leading football executives”.

He has been at Leeds for eight years and was involved in the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as manager in 2018, leading to them returning to the Premier League after a 16-year absence in 2020.

However, Leeds were relegated in 2023, following a season when four men managed them, but are on course to return to the top flight under Daniel Farke.

Colin Chong, who has been interim CEO since Denise Barrett-Baxendale left her post as chief executive in 2023, will remain with Everton, overseeing the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and the future of Goodison Park.

But director of football Kevin Thelwell will leave when his contract expires in the summer as Everton transition to a new structure with a “wider sporting leadership team”, while manager David Moyes is involved in planning the summer transfer window.

Chief Commercial and Communications Officer Richard Kenyon will also move on as Everton divide his responsibilities among existing members of the media and commercial teams, along with two new appointments, which will come in due course.

Watts said: “Angus is one of England’s leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader.

open image in gallery Angus Kinnear has been appointed chief executive at Everton ( Getty Images )

“A warm thank you to Colin for his leadership in steering the club through some of the most challenging times in its history. I’m delighted and comforted that he will remain with us in a vitally important role as we use the new Everton Stadium as a launchpad for regeneration of the local area.”

Watts reserved particular praise for Thelwell, who made a transfer-market profit during his time at Goodison Park and has helped Everton avoid relegation with a reduced budget.

He added: “Kevin has been integral in ensuring Premier League survival in this difficult period. By resolving PSR issues through significant player trading we believe we have an extraordinary squad that can be the foundation for future success. This future success will also be supported by our talented sporting department assembled by Kevin. We are pleased Kevin will remain with us in this interim period.”

Kenyon has been at Everton for 11 years in a variety of roles and Watts added: “I also want to thank Richard for his many years of service to Everton and for his personal support to us at The Friedkin Group in our first months at the club. He leaves having played a key role in the delivery of our new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, from the consultation process, through to the premium and season ticket sales as we prepare to move into our new home. As he embarks on his next professional adventure, he does so knowing he will always be welcome here."