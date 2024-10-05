Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and updates from Goodison Park

( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

Everton are aiming to continue their winning ways and back up a first Premier League victory of the season when they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park for Saturday’s late kick off.

Sean Dyche’s side have competed well in most of their five matches this term but have repeatedly slipped to annoying defeats before their win over Crystal Palace. Dwight McNeil scored twice as the Toffees came from behind to triumph 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.

As for their opponents, Newcastle will prove to be a sterner test following a decent start to the campaign. Eddie Howe’s men earned an impressive point against Manchester City in their last league outing and edged past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle come into the match with 11 points from six games and started the weekend just four points behind the leaders Liverpool.

After a Champions League campaign last year, the Magpies will have hopes of securing a European place this season and three points after from home will only help their chances.

Follow all the action from Goodison Park and get the latest match predictions with our live blog below: