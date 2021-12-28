Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.

The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.

A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”

Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson both leave the field injured. Centre-back Fabian Schar also appeared to injured his hamstring late on but continued playing, as all subs had by that time been used.

The Magpies had named eight subs for that match, but two were goalkeepers and a further two untested teenagers.

Everton’s last match was on 16 December against Chelsea, with their next game now scheduled for 2 January at home to Brighton. Currently sat 15th in the table, Rafa Benitez’s side will have two games in hand over several sides around them now.

Newcastle remain 19th and two points from safety, and will hope to reinforce the squad with both numbers and quality in the transfer window.

Arsenal’s game at home to Wolves and Leeds vs Aston Villa were both called off from Tuesday’s fixture list, while at present both games are set to go ahead on Wednesday. Manchester United vs Burnley is the only game now still on for Thursday.