Everton will hope to build on a first Premier League win of the season as they host Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side had squandered winning positions repeatedly across their first five games of the campaign but climbed out of the bottom three with victory over Crystal Palace last weekend after a Dwight McNeil double.

Newcastle secured an impressive point against Manchester City in their last league outing, before coming through a postponed encounter with AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side will harbour hopes of again pushing for a place in Europe this season and will hope to secure a positive result before the international break.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Everton vs Newcastle?

Everton vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 5 October at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Nathan Patterson is nearing a return to action for Everton after a hamstring issue, who remain without Seamus Coleman and Armando Broja.

Alexander Isak looks set to miss out again for Newcastle with his broken toe, leaving Anthony Gordon likely to deputise. Nick Pope was absent from the Carabao Cup win in midweek but Eddie Howe was “hopeful” that his first-choice goalkeeper would be able to return for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Mangala; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Odds

Everton win 23/10

Draw 11/4

Newcastle win 6/5

Prediction

Everton 1-1 Newcastle

