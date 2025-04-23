American billionaire joins Everton’s ownership group with hope of new investment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American billionaire Christopher Sarofim has joined Everton’s ownership group as they look to bring in more investors.

Sarofim, chairman of the global investment manager Fayez Sarofim & Co, will be Board Observer at Everton after becoming part of Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited.

New owners The Friedkin Group bought Everton from Farhad Moshiri via Roundhouse, an entity within TFG, and will continue to run the club.

Sarofim, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, has almost four decades of experience in investment and fund management and Everton hope he will be able to help secure them further minority investors.

Everton, who are conscious of American owners at other clubs getting high-profile minor investors like Tom Brady at Birmingham and Will Ferrell at Leeds, hope Sarofim’s contacts will open doors for them.

Sarofim said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join the ownership group of Everton - an historic sporting institution with a very exciting future. I have known and admired the Friedkin family for many years and I look forward to working with [executive chairman] Marc Watts, The Friedkin Group and everyone at Everton to help the club fulfil its huge potential on and off the pitch.”

TFG chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin added: “Christopher Sarofim is someone I have known and respected for many years. He brings experience, sound judgment and wisdom that will be valuable as we continue to drive the club forward in all areas.”

Sarofim’s arrival continues the swift change as Everton prepare to leave Goodison Park for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. TFG have appointed David Moyes as manager and Angus Kinnear as CEO while director of football Kevin Thelwell will depart in the summer.