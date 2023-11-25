Everton fans fly plane over Etihad Stadium protesting the Premier League

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton supporters have protested against the Premier League by flying a plane over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool with a banner reading: “Premier League = Corrupt #UTFT #EFC”

The protest comes on the back of an independent commission docking Everton 10-points for breaking the league’s profit and sustainability rules, a move which Toffees manager Sean Dyche described as ‘disproportionate’.

There is a lot of unrest on Merseyside towards the Premier League for the sanction, which has sent Everton into the relegation zone, and today’s protest is the latest part of the ongoing saga.

At his press conference ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Dyche addressed the points deduction saying: “I think like everyone I was shocked and seemingly from the wave of noise after that, most people in football are shocked by the enormity of it.

“Disproportionate is a word used by the club. Obviously we feel a bit aggrieved by that, but on the other hand it doesn’t change the focus. The focus since I got there is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win.

“This has just given us a push backwards to come forwards again. The job hasn’t changed. It’s just made it more difficult under the current circumstances until the appeal.

“I don’t know every inch of the past, I don’t know why the commission have come out with what they have but I certainly believe in what the club put forward. It feels disproportionate, it feels unjust and plenty of voices out there feel the same.

“What is done is done for now, appeal pending, and we have to get on with it.”

While Everton don’t face Manchester United until tomorrow, the protestors potentially chose this game to fly their banner as a separate independent commission is looking over 115 charges brought against Man City for similar financial breaches, though theirs is an ongoing case of greater complexity. Additionally, Everton’s match on Sunday takes place in the late afternoon through evening, by which time the banner may not have been visible.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also under investigation for a range of potential breaches from the Roman Abramovich era, including allegations of secret payments possibly relating to transfers and managerial appointments.