Man City post record annual income for English club after treble season

Manchester City have announced the biggest annual income ever recorded by an English club by bringing in £712.8m in their treble-winning season.

The club made a profit of £80.4m for the 2022-23 financial year, nearly double the previous year’s total of £41.7m, as they topped the previous highest income by a Premier League club - the £648m recently declared by neighbours Manchester United.

However, they would still have made a loss without a £121m profit on player sales, including Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Their costs included a wage bill of £368m although it was increased by bonuses for winning three competitions.

City reported a rise in each of their commercial, broadcast and matchday revenue for a year when Pep Guardiola’s side secured the Premier League, the FA Cup and the club’s maiden Champions League.

City’s broadcast revenue went up by more than £50m to £299.4m, principally due to income from Uefa for their successful Champions League campaign. Their commercial revenue was up by more than 10 percent to £341.4m while matchday income went up by £17.4m to £71.9m.

But City also referenced the 115 charges the Premier League levelled for allegedly breaching financial regulations. Potential punishments if found guilty include points deductions or even relegation but City maintain there is “irrefutable” proof of their innocence.

The club said: “On 6 February 2023, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

“In February 2023, in response to the charges, the club issued a public statement that it welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.”

City won the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League in 22/23 (Getty Images)

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, concentrating on the on-field results and the financial report, said: “In short, last season saw Manchester City achieve the greatest football and commercial year of its storied history.”

CEO Ferran Soriano added: “Winning the treble – the Champions League (for the first time), the Premier League (the third title in a row) and the FA Cup. Achieving record revenues and record profits. Winning the Ballon d’Or for best men’s club of the year and being named the most valuable football club brand in the world. We can certainly say that the 2022-23 season was the best in the history of Manchester City.”

City noted that, after the end of the 2022-23 financial year, they made a number of transfers will which add a net expenditure of £84m. That involved buying Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku while selling Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, James Trafford, Shea Charles and Cole Palmer.