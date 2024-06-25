Everton in talks over signing former Sheffield United forward

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Everton are in talks with Marseille about signing former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye.

The 24-year-old could become Sean Dyche’s third summer signing after Tim Iroegbunam was bought from Aston Villa and Jack Harrison rejoined on loan from Leeds.

Discussions with Marseille are going well, though no deal for the Senegal international has been concluded yet.

Ndiaye joined the French club last summer for £20m but only scored four goals in 46 games. However, he had played a pivotal role in winning Sheffield United promotion to the Premier League the previous season, with 14 goals and 10 assists.

He could add another attacking option to Everton after the departure of winger Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likelier to stay after talks with Newcastle broke down.

The England international only has one year left on his current contract and is yet to sign the new deal he has been offered so Everton are braced for further interest.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young has signed a new, one-year contract with Everton to take him to the brink of his 40th birthday.

The former Manchester United captain, who was Dyche’s first signing and is a former teammate of the manager, made 34 appearances last season when he became Everton’s oldest ever outfield debutant.

“It was a no-brainer for me to sign again,” Young said. “I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here.

Young will be 39 in a couple of weeks but added: “I’ve always said that age is just a number. I’m determined – I’ve still got the hunger, I’ve still got the belief to go out and put in performances and play at the highest level.”

Young follows club captain Seamus Coleman in signing a new contract as Dyche’s squad for next season takes shape.