Liverpool fan scores first goal in Everton’s new £800m Bramley-Moore Dock stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton’s new stadium passed its first test event without a hitch, but a Liverpool fan had the first laugh after scoring the opening goal of the game.

Everton hosted Wigan in an under-18s match at the new Bramley-Moore Dock arena on Monday evening, where the club will move to next season.

A randomly selected 10,000 Evertonians were handed tickets to the event, and get to see their shiny new arena on the banks of the River Mersey, two miles from Goodison Park.

They watched as Wigan ran out 2-1 winners, and there was delight for opening goalscorer Harrison Rimmer, a Liverpool supporter who took the opportunity to celebrate with six fingers in the air, an apparent reference to the Reds’ number of European Cups.

Construction of the new 52,888-seater arena took four years and cost close to £800m, and is also set to host matches at Euro 2028.

( Everton FC official photo )

“Whoever's designed it has done a fantastic job because the stands are on top of you,” Everton Under-18s coach Keith Southern told Everton TV. “When this is full next season, it’s going to be a hell of a place to play.”

Wigan’s Rimmer became the first to score at the Everton Stadium in the 12th minute. Everton lost 2-1 with Ray Robert scoring for the hosts.

Goodison Park, Everton's home since 1892, hosted its final derby on Wednesday as David Moyes's side held leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. The stadium's last competitive game will take place on May 18 when Everton host Southampton.

The stadium will then be demolished with the land set to be redeveloped into a mixed-use scheme with housing and offices.