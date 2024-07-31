Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Everton have confirmed the signing Jake O’Brien from Lyon, paying a reported £16.4m for him on a four-year deal.

A move to Everton was the only option for the defender, he has claimed, after being impressed by how manager Sean Dyche has developed fellow centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 23-year-old joined from Olympique Lyonnais for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract with Everton, where he joins up with his international captain Séamus Coleman.

The Irishman was linked with several Premier League clubs, after enjoying a successful first season in France but there was only one place he wanted to go.

“When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton,” he said. “They’ve shown the faith in me so now it’s my turn to show why on the pitch.

“You see how Sean Dyche develops young centre-halves and what he has done for Jarrad. The way he’s going now, the season he’s had in the Premier League, it’s obviously something I look at and something I want to replicate.

“This season, I just want to play as many games as I can and help the club get higher up the table.”

With Branthwaite already the subject of two offers from Manchester United, understandably questions will be asked whether O’Brien, who stands at 6’6”, has been signed as a replacement for the England youngster but the club say this is not the case.

“Jake further strengthens our talented core of centre-backs and adds competition to our squad which can help us continue to progress,” said Dyche.

“He is still young but has earned valuable experience both abroad and at international level, and has many impressive attributes to become a top-quality player for Everton in the Premier League.”

O’Brien is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer after midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom and the return of Jack Harrison on loan for a second season from Leeds United.