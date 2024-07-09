Support truly

Manchester United have made a second offer for Jarrad Branthwaite and have raised their bid to £45m plus £5m in add-ons – but it is set to be rejected by Everton.

The Merseyside club value the 22-year-old at a minimum of £70m. They do not want to sell the central defender but believe that if they do, he should command a fee in the region of the £80m United paid for Harry Maguire, the £77m Josko Gvardiol cost Manchester City or the £70m Leicester got from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.

While Branthwaite has agreed personal terms with United, they had a first bid of £35m rejected last month. United had previously indicated they would not make a second offer unless Everton dropped their asking price.

United’s initial attempt to sign the England international came before the 30 June deadline for the football financial year when Everton needed to raise funds in order to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules. They instead managed to sell Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa and Ben Godfrey to Atalanta.

United, who released Raphael Varane when his contract expired, are looking for at least one and potentially two central defenders this summer and are also interested in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

However, they need to keep their net spend for the transfer window to around £50m and are keen to strengthen in various departments. They are closing in on a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has a £34m release clause.

They hope to raise funds by selling players including Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. They are in advanced talks with Marseille about a deal for Greenwood, who has also attracted interest from Lazio, Juventus and Napoli.