Mason Greenwood on the brink of permanent Manchester United exit

Mason Greenwood has held talks with Manchester United’s new regime and they are in advanced talks with Marseille to sell the forward.

While Greenwood reported to Carrington on Monday, it was for constructive discussions with the new powerbrokers at Old Trafford. The focus was on finding the England international a new club and he did not take part in training.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Lazio, Napoli and Juventus as well as German and Portuguese outfits.

But while senior United players who are not involved in Euro 2024 or the Copa America have started returning to training, Greenwood did not join in.

He has not trained with United since being arrested in January 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

While those charges were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service when a witness withdrew their cooperation, United suspended him and conducted an internal investigation that resulted in former chief executive Richard Arnold determining that he should not play for the club again.

Mason Greenwood played on loan at Getafe this year ( EPA )

However, Arnold and former football director John Murtough have both left Old Trafford while co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed high-ranking figures, including directors Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, sporting director Dan Ashworth, who started recently, and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Greenwood has been identified as a player United want to sell to boost their summer transfer budget. As he came through their academy, the proceeds of his sale would count as pure profit.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hack were also at Carrington on Monday but they are waiting for visas to join manager Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff in an overhaul of the coaching team.