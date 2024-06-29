Jump to content

Manchester United face fight for Ruud van Nistelrooy as new-look coaching team takes shape

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in demand as a coach by two English clubs

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Saturday 29 June 2024 14:31
Manchester United want Ruud van Nistelrooy to join Erik Ten Hag’s coaching team
Manchester United want Ruud van Nistelrooy to join Erik Ten Hag's coaching team (Getty Images)

Manchester United hope to reveal their coaching staff for next season in the next few days as positive discussions continue with manager Erik ten Hag about a new deal.

United had already decided to keep Ten Hag after an end-of-season review in which they spoke with a series of other managers or their representatives, including Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino, but concluded they were best off with the Dutchman after he won the FA Cup.

Ten Hag is entering the last season of the three-year deal he signed when he arrived from Ajax in 2022 and United have resolved to give him an extended contract.

But there will be a refresh of the coaching staff as new co-owners Ineos continue to change the personnel in many departments of the club.

Erik Ten Hag faces a rebuilding challenge in the summer after a disappointing league season
Erik Ten Hag faces a rebuilding challenge in the summer after a disappointing league season (PA Wire)

Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake, who has worked with Ten Hag at Twente, could come in as an assistant manager, as could former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has also been interviewed for the manager’s job at Burnley.

Mitchell van der Gaag, who followed Ten Hag from Ajax, remains in his post as assistant manager for now while discussions continue. The Dutchman, who has been a manager in his own right before, could leave to pursue his ambitions to be in charge elsewhere.

Benni McCarthy, who has been coaching the forwards, will leave. The former South Africa striker is a popular figure who has ambitions to take up a more senior role. It is not yet clear if former England manager Steve McClaren, who was assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson and has reprised that role under Ten Hag, will form part of the new-look team.

