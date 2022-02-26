Close Guardiola on Zinchenko: 'He has our support'

Follow all the action as Manchester City travel to Everton in the Premier League today

Not too long ago, Pep Guardiola’s men looked like the champions-elect but a brilliant run of form from Liverpool, combined with a City’s surprising draw at Southampton and even more shocking defeat at home to Spurs, means the title race is back on. With the Reds otherwise engaged in Carabao Cup final duty this weekend, Guardiola’s troops do have the opportunity to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the table however and put the pressure back on their rivals.

Everton may not be particularly inclined to do their fierce Merseyside rivals a favour but the Toffees’ own situation means that three points is far more valuable than any schadenfreude they might get by denting Liverpool’s title ambitions. Frank Lampard has inherited a club heading in the wrong direction and they are now firmly entrenched in a relegation battle with the business end of the season approaching. A 3-0 victory over Leeds earlier this month was a rare high point in an otherwise bleak couple of months and with the likes of Newcastle and Burnley hitting form, the Toffees’ record of never having been relegated in the Premier League era is starting to look in serious jeopardy.

Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park after the conclusion of Manchester United v Watford: