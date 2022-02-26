Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Not too long ago, Pep Guardiola’s men looked like the champions-elect but a brilliant run of form from Liverpool, combined with a City’s surprising draw at Southampton and even more shocking defeat at home to Spurs, means the title race is back on. With the Reds otherwise engaged in Carabao Cup final duty this weekend, Guardiola’s troops do have the opportunity to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the table however and put the pressure back on their rivals.
Everton may not be particularly inclined to do their fierce Merseyside rivals a favour but the Toffees’ own situation means that three points is far more valuable than any schadenfreude they might get by denting Liverpool’s title ambitions. Frank Lampard has inherited a club heading in the wrong direction and they are now firmly entrenched in a relegation battle with the business end of the season approaching. A 3-0 victory over Leeds earlier this month was a rare high point in an otherwise bleak couple of months and with the likes of Newcastle and Burnley hitting form, the Toffees’ record of never having been relegated in the Premier League era is starting to look in serious jeopardy.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
66 mins: Chance! Manchester United push Watford deep into their own half and work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the right. He swings the ball into the box as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo makes runs into the middle. Pogba flicks it on and it hits Ronaldo but looks to be rolling over the line only for Ben Foster to leap across at the last minute and keep it out.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
63 mins: Jadon Sancho is now on for Manchester United replacing Fred. Christian Kabasele and Ken Sema come on for Watford replacing Jeremy Ngakia and Josh King.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
60 mins: Manchester United just can’t score. Hassane Kamara had an effort from range fired high and wide before United put together a fine attack. Pogba comes in from the left and gives the ball to Elanga. He loses it but the ball bounces out to Fernandes. He drives up to the byline and darts inside before cutting the ball back to Ronaldo. He meets it in space with a first time shot but fires his chance at Elanga and the ball hits his teammate, bouncing wide for a goal kick.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
56 mins: Chance! Anthony Elanga starts a move for Manchester United who work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the inside right. He floats the ball into the box for Elanga but he fires wide from six-yards out.
Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine
Aston Villa defender Matty Cash was shown a yellow card on Saturday for displaying a message in support of his Poland international teammate caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Tomasz Kedziora plays for Dynamo Kyiv and is thought to be still in the city with his family as the Russian army descends on the capital.
On Saturday morning, the Polish national team released a statement announcing they would boycott their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final with Russia next month, and it also included a message of support for Kedziora.
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine
Taking charge of only his third Premier League match, referee John Brooks showed Cash a yellow card
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
53 mins: Alex Telles finds Paul Pogba in the box but he’s closed down by four defenders as he tries to weave his way into a position to shoot. He loses the ball but United recover it quickly. Pogba drifts out to the left side of the box and receives it back. His deflected ball into the box comes to Ronaldo who wins the ball but gets clattered by Kamara. United want a penalty but they don’t get one.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
50 mins: Chance! Nemanja Matic dinks the ball into the left side of the penalty area as Paul Pogba gets in behind. He meets the ball on the volley and hits a side-footed shot back across the box but sends it wide of the far post!
Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
48 mins: Paul Pogba wins the ball in midfield and flicks a pass over the top for Cristiano Ronaldo who makes a run in behind Craig Cathcart. Jeremy Ngakia comes across to close him down but the offside flag goes up as Ronaldo’s shot loops over the goal.
GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley (Milivojevic OG, 46’)⚽️
46 mins: 38 seconds into the second half at Selhurst Park and Burnley have an equaliser. A long ball from Conor Roberts comes to Wout Weghorst who flicks it up to the byline for Aaron Lennon. He fizzes the ball into the box and it strikes Luka Milivojevic and finishes in the back of the net.
Second half: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford
Kick off: The players are back out at Old Trafford for the second half. No changes from either team as Watford get the ball rolling again.
