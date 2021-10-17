Everton vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Benitez on injured forwards and scoring goals
Rafa Benitez’s have scored 17 goals in nine matches under the Spaniard and only failed to score in one game, against Aston Villa last month.
With forwards Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin missing again today, Benitez believes his squad’s ability to score goals - eight of his players have been on the scoresheet in 2021/22 - has been a key strength so far this season.
"It’s important for the players to realise that the team has to score goals, not just one player," he said.
"If you rely on just one player it makes it easier for your opponents. It’s important for us to have different players scoring goals, different options and different ways to do it.
"I’m happy with that as a lot of players are attacking, creating and scoring goals."
Moyes returns to Goodison Park
David Moyes returns to Goodison Park today where he spent 11 years as manager of Everton from 2002-13. During his pre-match press conference he spoke about returning to Everton and of his respect for manager Rafa Benitez saying:
Super Sunday
Two Premier League fixtures take place today with Everton hosting West Ham first before Newcastle play their first match under their new owners as they take on Tottenham at 4:30pm.
Everton can move into the top four if they defeat West Ham in the early kick whilst the Hammers would draw level on points with Manchester United with a win.
There’s a buzz of excitement surrounding Newcastle’s new direction but they have a difficult task ahead of them on the pitch today. Steve Bruce remains in charge and they need to win to move out of the relegation zone. Spurs meanwhile will be hoping to keep their winning form going after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last time out.
Team changes - Everton vs West Ham
Rafa Benitez makes two changes from the Everton side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United just before the international break. Seamus Coleman and Alex Iwobi come into the side in place of Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon.
David Moyes meanwhile only swaps out one player. Vladimir Coufal is injured and Ben Johnson replaces him in West Ham’s backline.
Line-ups - Everton vs West Ham
Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Digne, Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Townsend, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Rondon
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ogbonna, Johnson, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio
Preview - Everton vs West Ham
Follow all the action live as Everton look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season when they take on former boss David Moyes’ West Ham United.
Rafael Benítez’s arrival as manager may have been met with, at best, a mixed response from supporters over the summer but the Spaniard’s are working so far, with his side sitting in sixth with 14 points from their opening seven fixtures. New arrivals Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, who have scored three league goals each since the start of the campaign, have been key to their strong early showings.
West Ham haven’t been too shabby either, though, and are currently three points behind the Toffees in tenth. They did lose last time out against Brentford, but that followed two impressive away victories over Leeds United and Manchester United the EFL Cup. Michail Antonio has scored five goals and assisted three in just six appearances, and is available for selection after missing the international break with Jamaica for logistical reasons.
The Hammers have only won of their last seven fixtures against Everton, but their impressive away means the home side can take nothing for granted this afternoon.
