West Ham United took a deserved three points and ended Everton’s 100 per cent home record with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

The Hammers dominated the first half without threatening too much to break the deadlock, Tomas Soucek seeing a strike ruled out for offside and Pablo Fornals curling one off-target amid a glut of blocked efforts for the away side.

Everton woke up to go close through Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon straight after half-time, but they lacked a real moment of quality in the final third, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin still both absent.

It looked as though the match would end up with a hard-earned point apiece, but Angelo Ogbonna headed in a corner at the near post to win it for the visitors.

Here are the player ratings from the match at Goodison Park.

Everton

Jordan Pickford - 5. A few fumbles of crosses but dealt largely well with constant pressure of his box in the first half. Not great with his footwork on this occasion and out-jumped by Antonio in the lead-up to the opener.

Seamus Coleman - 7. One of the home team’s better players in terms of carrying the ball upfield and looking to break past the Hammers’ lines. Defended well all game.

Ben Godfrey - 5. One or two important clearances while West Ham were on top. Didn’t fare too well in wider areas when under pressure in possession and was beaten in the air for the Ogbonna goal.

Michael Keane - 7. Very strong up against Antonio and Soucek in the air. Consistent throughout, nothing flashy on the ball but gave the visitors no hint of an opening.

Lucas Digne - 5. Wayward with crosses which were over-ambitious or half-hearted in delivery. Struggled against both Johnson and Bowen.

Allan - 7. Lots of work rate and running, plenty of good positional work to stop through-passes and tried to be forward-thinking on the ball.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6. Not one of his most dominating performances but worked hard throughout and tried to force the team forward when he could. Volleyed one over the bar.

Alex Iwobi - 5. Really poor first half where he was slow to join the counter, couldn’t support his full-back well enough and missed a sitter from close-range. Then almost broke the deadlock after the break with a shot on the turn.

Andros Townsend - 6. Alternately sloppy in possession and the most dangerous-looking of all with his whipped crosses. Ultimately, they didn’t come to much.

Demarai Gray - 6. His team’s best outlet after the first half-hour when they didn’t attack at all. Dribbling, close control and an ability to pick out the right final ball made him key from the right and centre - but was marginalised when switched to the left flank after the break.

Salomon Rondon - 6. Isolated first half and not exactly non-stop running to close down Hammers’ defenders. Flicked a header wide.

Subs: Anthony Gordon n/a.

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski - 6. Didn’t have a huge volume to do other than a couple of efforts to see off just either side of the break.

Ben Johnson - 7. Raided down the right flank with regularity and provided some really clever cut-backs and crosses. West Ham didn’t miss Coufal, which says a lot.

Angelo Ogbonna - 7. Massive block on Iwobi after the restart and headed in the winner at the other end - an ideal 90 minutes and a rare clean sheet.

Kurt Zouma - 7. Aerially strong to keep Rondon at bay. Simple passing, showed good strength and didn’t leave any space behind for Everton to run into. Big block in stoppage time.

Aaron Cresswell - 6. Some good early crossing and got himself into attacking positions, though more attacks did come from the opposite side. Dealt well with Townsend.

Declan Rice - 7. Tidy as ever. Didn’t alway stop the counter through the middle but contributed lots to the build-up play.

Tomas Soucek - 6. Saw a strike ruled out for offside. Battled as ever but not his greatest game for attacking impetus, aerial threat or clever passing between the lines.

Said Benrahma - 6. Somewhat slow to get into his groove but lots of movement which gave Everton trouble. Sent a few crosses into the box but well overhit.

Pablo Fornals - 5 Hit-and-miss for much of the game, slow to stop Everton’s counters flying past him and missed a couple of good chances to set team-mates free in the box.

Jarrod Bowen - 7. Very bright with his dribbling and link play on the edge of the box. Nothing quite went right for the final pass or shot but he kept Everton on the back foot and worked hard throughout.

Michail Antonio - 7. Booked for a poor dive after a good run. Chances didn’t really fall his way but his constant running behind was tough for the home team to deal with.

Subs: Craig Dawson n/a, Manuel Lanzini n/a, Andriy Yarmolenko n/a