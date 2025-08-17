Why was Eberechi Eze’s thumping free-kick disallowed against Chelsea?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea were handed an early lifeline in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge as Eberechi Eze’s thumping free-kick was disallowed following an on-field review.

Eze blasted the free-kick through the wall from the edge of the box, beating Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez down to the sheer power of the strike. Sanchez left a gap in the wall to ensure he could see Eze make contact with the ball, but his view was obstructed when Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi pushed Moises Caicedo out of position.

Referee Darren England was sent to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR official, and subsequently announced to the Stamford Bridge crowd that Guehi had committed an offence by standing within one metre of the Chelsea wall when the free-kick was taken.

Ebere Eze, WOW! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/S764jCWS0E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2025

There was initially some suggestion that the goal had been disallowed because Guehi had been ruled to have fouled Caicedo by barging him from the side, and therefore illegally creating the gap where Eze would strike towards goal.

However, referee England’s announcement to the crowd confirmed: “After review, away number six [Guehi] is less than one metre away from the wall as the shot is taken. Therefore, it's an indirect free kick and a disallowed goal”.

Furthermore, the laws of the game state that “where three or more defending team players form a ‘wall’, all attacking team players must remain at least 1 m (1 yd) from the ‘wall’ until the ball is in play”.